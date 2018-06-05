SF Mayor Mark Farrell says he won't reveal how he voted

SF Mayor Mark Farrell voting this morning. He would not say who he voted for. pic.twitter.com/SPof7S9Yjx — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) June 5, 2018

San Franciscans! Are you fired up to vote? You’re choosing a new Mayor today! I’m excited to see who you choose. — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) June 5, 2018

San Francisco Mayor Mark Farrell voted at Roosevelt Middle School Tuesday morning, but would not say who he voted for to succeed him.There are eight people who are running to finish out the term of the late Ed Lee who died suddenly in December.Farrell said he does not plan to run for mayor in the future and is looking forward to spending more time with his family. He promises to support his successor and to work hard for a smooth transition.