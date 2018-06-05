ELECTION 2018

SF Mayor Mark Farrell says he won't reveal how he voted

EMBED </>More Videos

San Francisco Mayor Mark Farrell voted at Roosevelt Middle School in San Francisco Tuesday morning, but would not say who he voted for to succeed him. (AP Photo/Joel Angel Juarez)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco Mayor Mark Farrell voted at Roosevelt Middle School Tuesday morning, but would not say who he voted for to succeed him.

There are eight people who are running to finish out the term of the late Ed Lee who died suddenly in December.
RELATED: Bay Area June 2018 Election Day voting guide

Farrell said he does not plan to run for mayor in the future and is looking forward to spending more time with his family. He promises to support his successor and to work hard for a smooth transition.

MORE INFO:Get all the latest Election Day 2018 stories and video from ABC7
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsdemocratsrepublicanselection2018-electionelection 2018election dayelectionsvote 2018votingSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
WATCH LIVE: 2018 California Primary election results
Voter's Edge California Election Guide
ELECTION 2018
Billionaire gives up campaign to split California in 3
Proposals to carve California into multiple states likely to continue
Man behind plan to split California in 3 appeals to Supreme Court
San Francisco welcomes new mayor London Breed
VIDEO: SF Mayor London Breed's inaugural address
More election 2018
POLITICS
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Jury in Paul Manafort trial reaches verdicts on 8 counts
Bay Area non-profit remembers former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan
Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dies at age 80
More Politics
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Show More
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
More News