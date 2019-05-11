United States raises stakes with China hiking tariffs on $200B worth of imports

WASHINGTON (KGO) -- The tariff war between the world's two largest economies continues to grow.Trade talks with China resuming in Washington Friday morning hours after the U.S. doubled tariffs on 200 billion dollars worth of Chinese goods.The measure taking effect just after midnight, raising tariffs on Chinese imports from 10 to 25 percent."We won't back down until china stops cheating our workers and stealing their jobs," said President Donald Trump.In a series of early morning tweets President Trump says he is in no rush to finish trade negotiations with China adding "tariffs will make our country much stronger.""We don't have to do business. We can make the product right here if we have to like we used to," he said.But the president did confirm that bilateral talks are continuing "in a very congenial manner."China's commerce ministry quickly responding to the tariff hike saying "China deeply regrets that it will have to take necessary countermeasures."