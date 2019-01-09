POLITICS

Bay Area billionaire Tom Steyer says he will not run for president in 2020, will instead commit $40M to Trump impeachment effort

EMBED </>More Videos

Bay Area billionaire Tom Steyer will announce his political plans today in Des Moines, Iowa. The plans could include running for president. (KGO-TV)

IOWA --
Bay Area billionaire Tom Steyer is committing an additional $40 million to a nationwide effort to impeach President Donald Trump, he announced Wednesday.

Steyer, who at one time was thought to be eyeing a White House bid himself, says he will not be running for president in 2020.

Speaking at a press conference in Des Moines, the Democratic activist said he will focus on his "Need to Impeach" effort. He has already begun airing television ads that tout his Need to Impeach website.

RELATED: San Francisco billionaire political activist Tom Steyer talks presidential run rumors

It will include town halls across the country, a summit in Washington D.C. and mobilizing supporters around the nation.

Steyer, who made his wealth as a hedge fund manager, is also going to focus spending efforts on districts of House Democrats who chair key committees that would be involved in investigations and an impeachment of the president, as well as states that have Republican senators up for re-election in 2020.

"This is the biggest issue in American politics today," Steyer said. "We have a lawless president in the White House who is eroding our democracy and it is only going to get worse. Donald Trump's removal from power ultimately decides whether or not we can tackle every other challenge we face in America - and whether or not we continue to live in a democracy of, for, and by the people."
RELATED: San Francisco billionaire political activist Tom Steyer talks presidential run rumors

Steyer initially launched Need to Impeach in October 2017 with a $40 million investment and last year committed another $10 million. The group claims to have some 7 million supporters.

The group's impeachment summit in Washington is planned for late January.

Go here for the latest on the presidential race.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicspresidential raceu.s. & worldelectionsImpeachmentPresident Donald TrumpSan FranciscoIowa
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
SF billionaire political activist Tom Steyer talks presidential run rumors
POLITICS
Trump walks out of meeting with Democrats, tweets a 'total waste of time'
Report: Kamala Harris ready to declare presidential run
President Trump threatens to cut off FEMA funding for Calif.
Will this be the longest government shutdown?
More Politics
Top Stories
Extension granted allowing California's driver license to be used to fly
EXCLUSIVE: 3 detained, released in shooting death of Peninsula teen
SoCal teen survives shark attack near San Luis Obispo, gets 50 stitches
Rare penny could be worth more than $1M
Person of interest arrested after 14-year-old dragged 4 blocks in hit-and-run
Q&A: 7 On Your Side to answer Covered California questions
Mom falls in love with sperm donor 12 years after giving birth to his child
Downed tree narrowly misses home in San Jose
Show More
BART release new info, increase reward for suspect in deadly shooting
Trump walks out of meeting with Democrats, tweets a 'total waste of time'
1 killed in box truck crash on northbound Hwy 101 in San Jose
President Trump threatens to cut off FEMA funding for Calif.
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
More News