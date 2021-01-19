Politics

Trump releases taped farewell address: 'Thank you for this extraordinary privilege'

WASHINGTON -- The White House has released a pre-taped farewell address from President Trump on his final full day in office.

"We did what we came here to do - and so much more," Trump said, speaking from scripted remarks directly into the camera and standing behind a lectern with the presidential seal. "This week, we inaugurate a new administration and pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous. We extend our best wishes, and we also want them to have luck -- a very important word."

Trump thanked several people, including Vice President Mike Pence.

"Most of all, I want to thank the American people," Trump said. "To serve as your president has been an honor beyond description. Thank you for this extraordinary privilege."

Trump then condemned the riot at the Capitol and called on Americans to "unite around our shared values."

"All Americans were horrified by the assault on our Capitol. Political violence is an attack on everything we cherish as Americans. It can never be tolerated," Trump said.

He warned that the greatest danger the country faces as he leaves office is "a loss of confidence in our national greatness" -- going on to talk about the shared "heritage" of the country under threat and condemning "political censorship and blacklisting."

"Now, as I prepare to hand power over to a new administration at noon on Wednesday, I want you to know that the movement we started is only just beginning," he said, closing out the 20-minute farewell address.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsthe white housegovernmentu.s. & worldpresident donald trumpwashington, d.c.
Copyright © 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 live updates: New variant detected in S. Bay outbreaks
Biden arrives in DC for inauguration with big plans, big problems
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
Wildfires in Santa Cruz, San Mateo counties trigger evacuations
CA COVID-19 vaccine tracker: See your status here
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
The long, painful road that brought Biden to Oval Office
Show More
Kamala Harris' woman-powered family inspires new children's book
Prop 19 hopes to increase supply of CA homes for sale
SF projected to run out of COVID-19 vaccines by Thursday
How White House staff preps residence for incoming president
Strong winds blow down trees, knock out power in Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News