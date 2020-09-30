President Trump calls Oakland 'violent' during 1st debate, claims democrats are to blame

Following a summer of racial unrest and protests, the president called Oakland "violent" and blamed that democrats running the city were to blame.
FACT CHECK: Claims from President Trump, Joe Biden's first debate
Trump: "During the Obama-Biden administration, there was tremendous division. There was hatred. You look at Ferguson, you look at -- you go to very -- many places. Look at Oakland, look what happened in Oakland, look what happened in Baltimore, look what happened -- frankly it was more violent than what I'm even seeing now."
Biden: "Oh, my lord."
Trump: "But the reason --"
Biden: "This is ridiculous."
Trump: is the Democrats that run these cities --
Biden: "Absolutely ridiculous."
Trump: "--don't want to talk, like you, about law and order."
This wasn't the first time the president made remarks about the East Bay city.
Following the death of George Floyd, he called Oakland "a mess" and suggested deploying federal agents into the area.
In July, Oakland's Mayor Libby Schaaf was quick to respond and told ABC7 News that the city didn't need guards, they needed personal protective equipment to battle COVID-19.
After Tuesday night's debate, Oakland's mayor didn't tweet about the debate. Instead, she shared a video titled, "Oakland, we love you."
Always a good time to introduce folks to #Oakland https://t.co/1ejiRAbUGR— Libby Schaaf (@LibbySchaaf) September 30, 2020
The first debate also featured heated clashes over the president's handling of the pandemic, the integrity of the election results, deeply personal attacks about Biden's family and how the Supreme Court will shape the future of the nation's health care. Trump also refused to condemn white supremacists who have supported him, telling one such group known as Proud Boys to "stand back and stand by.''
AP contributed to this report.