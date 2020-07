Mayor Libby Schaaf responds after President Trump calls Oakland a 'mess'

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- President Trump sent federal officers to Portland and mentioned more possible deployments to other cities like New York, Chicago and Philadelphia. He added, "Oakland is a mess.""I don't need law enforcement in Oakland, I need testing, I need personal protective equipment," Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said in response to the president's comments Monday during an interview on ABC7's Midday Live. "We need direct income support for people who are out of work, that's what we need. This president seems to confuse a political bent."Schaaf clapped back saying, "Oakland is a proud, diverse, progressive city that is not a mess, nor is it hell. "Alameda County is on the state's watch list, where coronavirus cases are increasing and Schaaf stressed the importance for more resources to fight COVID-19."This goes back to my criticism of this president," Schaff said. "These are the kinds of things we need help with from the federal government."The city is doing its best to keep up with the demand in testing and recently opened two additional COVID-19 testing sites, which Schaaf says are appointment-only.To book an appointment, visit the county's website or call 211 from anywhere in Alameda County or 311 from Oakland.Schaaf also addressed schools and distance learning, saying the most important thing the community can do to help parents, teachers and students is investing and donating to Tech Exchange . The local nonprofit ensures every family has tools for distance learning and provides not only a computer, but also internet connection and tech support."It's not just about a device, it's also about that personal touch of support," Schaaf said.Mayor Schaaf made a final confession to Kristen Sze and Reggie Aqui on the city's beloved Fairyland and its financial issues and uncertainty of reopening due to the pandemic. "When I was 9 years old and Fairyland was celebrating its 25 anniversary, I played Cinderella," Schaad said. "I love Fairyland."Schaaf encourages everyone who has an income to donate to keep the beloved institution afloat."Fairyland is like our Oakland Zoo, I believe they can put the protocols in place to safely operate as an outdoor space, and that is good for everyone health," Schaaf said.