BORDER WALL

Veteran launches GoFundMe to pay for Trump wall

EMBED </>More Videos

Companies created potential designs for the border wall (KTRK)

MIRAMAR, Florida --
A GoFundMe campaign attributed to a Florida veteran is seeking donations to help fund a wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

The campaign entitled "We The People Will Fund The Wall" launched Sunday, and has raised more than $1.5 million in small donations as of Wednesday night.

A fundraising team led by Purple Heart recipient and triple amputee veteran Brian Kolfage says if the 63 million people who supported President Trump's election pledge $80 a piece, the wall will become a reality.

RELATED: Chuck Schumer calls Pres. Trump's wall threat 'temper tantrum'

"As a veteran who has given so much, 3 limbs, I feel deeply invested to this nation to ensure future generations have everything we have today," Kolfage writes. "Too many Americans have been murdered by illegal aliens and too many illegals are taking advantage of the United States taxpayers with no means of ever contributing to our society."

Kolfage also writes that he is a supporter of legal immigration.

"I have grandparents who immigrated to America legally, they did it the correct way and it's time we uphold our laws," Kolfage wrote.

Here are more stories about President Trump's proposed border wall.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsfundraiserveterangofundmedonald trumpborder wallPresident Donald TrumpmexicoFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BORDER WALL
Senate approves legislation to temporarily avoid federal shutdown
7-year-old immigrant girl dies after Border Patrol arrest
Schumer calls Trump wall threat 'temper tantrum'
Moving van packed with supplies takes Bay Area activists on journey to help asylum seekers, families
More border wall
POLITICS
Yemeni mother arrives in the Bay Area to say goodbye to her dying son
Senate approves legislation to temporarily avoid federal shutdown
SF billionaire political activist Tom Steyer talks presidential run rumors
Yemeni mom may arrive tonight to be with dying 2-year-old in Oakland
More Politics
Top Stories
Altria buys $13 billion stake in SF-based vape company Juul
Mysterious light seen in night sky over California
PHOTOS: Mysterious streak of light seen in sky above California
Judge declines to dismiss Weinstein sex assault case
Dense Fog Advisory issued for parts of Bay Area
Officials considering proposal to raise Golden Gate Bridge toll to $10
Yemeni mother arrives in the Bay Area to say goodbye to her dying son
Accuweather Forecast: Fog then showers today
Show More
Is 'Die Hard' a Christmas movie?
'Obama Claus' surprises patients at children's hospital
ABC7 celebrates a role change for Cheryl Jennings
Travelers face chaos as drones shut down London's Gatwick Airport
Surfer recounts tale of brutal wipe out at Mavericks
More News