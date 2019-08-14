SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Dr. Richard Dasher, Director of the US-Asia Technology Management Center at Stanford University, speaks with ABC7's Kristen Sze about why the protests in Hong Kong are happening and what it means for the U.S.
As the protests in Hong Kong escalate, we speak with expert about the impacts it may have on the United States
