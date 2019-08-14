Politics

As the protests in Hong Kong escalate, we speak with expert about the impacts it may have on the United States

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Dr. Richard Dasher, Director of the US-Asia Technology Management Center at Stanford University, speaks with ABC7's Kristen Sze about why the protests in Hong Kong are happening and what it means for the U.S.

