GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Young federal workers, just starting careers, hurt by the government shutdown

EMBED </>More Videos

A lawyer who had been with the government all of three months found herself furloughed due to the government shutdown (KGO-TV)

By
SACRAMENTO (KGO) --
We know that federal workers with families and mortgages and no paychecks are getting hammered by the partial government shutdown. But, what about those new hires, fresh-out-of-college?

A lawyer who had been with the government all of three months found herself furloughed. Nche Onyima, 26, of Sacramento, will take the California bar next month which is one of the toughest in the nation.

TAKE ACTION: Government Shutdown: Giving and getting help

"It is what I try to keep my focus on," she says.

A whiteboard in Onyima living room has written reminders of which subjects she has to study. Because passing the bar is a requirement for her job with the federal government, her first job out of law school, one she started last September and was furloughed from at the end of December.

"I'm good for this month, but if it goes into February, I'll have to start making some phone calls, moving things around, calling my parents and stuff like that."

RELATED: #ChefsForFeds emergency kitchen expanding to feed government workers in 12 states, Puerto Rico

Nche is not supposed to say which federal agency she works for, but here's a hint. It becomes very important to all of us every April.

Nche's okay on food for now, but facing $200,000 in student loans without a paycheck is a problem.

"I missed my first payment, and I got a text that said call us if you need help extending to another due date," she said.

Nche has been making quite a few phone calls, trying to make payment arrangements, partially because her employer checks her tax returns and credit history once a year for issues that could make her susceptible to blackmail. In her line of work, bad credit can be a career killer.

Share your story: How has the 2019 federal government shutdown affected you?

Nche said, "I'm trying not to think about that for now, but if it goes into February, I don't know if I'll be evicted, my credit will probably plummet-- I don't know."

Nche is remarkably upbeat during this stressful time, probably because this is all very new to her. But if the shutdown goes into next month, she says there will be more tears than smiles.

Check out more stories and videos about the government shutdown.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgovernmentgovernment shutdowncareersSacramento
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN
Government Shutdown: Giving and getting help
Newly elected SF supervisor disappointed city has not done enough to help furloughed workers
Pelosi denies Trump access to House for State of the Union
Celebrity chef's emergency kitchen to feed gov. workers in 12 states
More government shutdown
POLITICS
Pelosi denies Trump access to House for State of the Union
Trump affirms plan to deliver State of Union despite Pelosi's request to postpone
Michael Cohen postpones House testimony due to threats
Trump's new slogan: 'Build the Wall and Crime Will Fall'
More Politics
Top Stories
Houston dog mysteriously dies while on walk with Wag app
Pranksters create fake PG&E website
Government Shutdown: Giving and getting help
Oakland A's plan to remodel not abandon coliseum site
Pelosi denies Trump access to House for State of the Union
Accuweather Forecast: Sunny, mild days ahead for the Bay Area
What is the best way to BART to possible A's new stadium?
Super Bowl security preparing for anything
Show More
5 dead in shooting at Florida bank: Police
SFPD says DNA led to arrest of suspect in beating of 88-year-old grandmother
Trump affirms plan to deliver State of Union despite Pelosi's request to postpone
Trump's new slogan: 'Build the Wall and Crime Will Fall'
Valentine's Day Sweethearts candy unavailable this year
More News