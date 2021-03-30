'Pooch Perfect' explores dog and human bond with flair

TONIGHT, every dog's dream is coming true. 💫 Don't miss the series premiere of #PoochPerfect at 8|7c on ABC! pic.twitter.com/5s9dU2Cnda — Pooch Perfect (@poochperfectabc) March 30, 2021

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=10450905" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A dog in Ottawa, Canada flagged down help for her owner in a heroic incident that was all caught on video by a neighbor's security camera.

NEW YORK -- Ready to see some dogs look their very cutest and wildest? ABC's "Pooch Perfect" is showcasing 10 of the best dog groomers across the country, along with their assistants, to find out who really is best in show.The show is hosted by Rebel Wilson and will span eight episodes.Each week on "Pooch Perfect," teams will compete in the Immunity Puppertunity challenge, where one team will earn immunity from elimination.Then, in the Ultimutt Challenge showdown, the remaining teams will face off in an epic grooming transformation, which they will show off on the illustrious dogwalk.Lisa Vanderpump, Jorge Bendersky, and Dr. Callie Harris serve as judges on the show."I was so excited because it was about celebrating dogs and after being in the rescue world for so many years and seeing many, many sad situations as well, to see these dogs who were absolutely perfect come to the table prior to the grooming in tip-top condition and then see this wonderful experience with the creative grooming, to be able to interact with these dogs and see that everyone on this show had that one thing in common that they absolutely love dogs," Vanderpump said.And if you think the dogs find it laborious to sit for these grooming sessions, you'd be mistaken."These particular dogs really enjoy going to see the groomer, it wasn't a matter of getting them to behave or sit a certain way, they were just being their natural selves," Dr. Callie said.Both said it was a great bonding experience for the dogs and groomers and also there was plenty of fun on the set with their "doggy playground."The top three teams compete for a giant cash prize and the coveted "Pooch Perfect" first place trophy."We go back and forth on this for sure!" Vanderpump said. "Sometimes I would get caught up in the passion of it.""Many of the groomers sacrificed a lot to be here," Dr. Callie said. "We had to put a lot of our emotions aside. I was always looking for the animal and human bond."