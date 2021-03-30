ABC premieres

'Pooch Perfect' explores dog and human bond with flair

By Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK -- Ready to see some dogs look their very cutest and wildest? ABC's "Pooch Perfect" is showcasing 10 of the best dog groomers across the country, along with their assistants, to find out who really is best in show.

The show is hosted by Rebel Wilson and will span eight episodes.

Each week on "Pooch Perfect," teams will compete in the Immunity Puppertunity challenge, where one team will earn immunity from elimination.

Then, in the Ultimutt Challenge showdown, the remaining teams will face off in an epic grooming transformation, which they will show off on the illustrious dogwalk.

Lisa Vanderpump, Jorge Bendersky, and Dr. Callie Harris serve as judges on the show.

"I was so excited because it was about celebrating dogs and after being in the rescue world for so many years and seeing many, many sad situations as well, to see these dogs who were absolutely perfect come to the table prior to the grooming in tip-top condition and then see this wonderful experience with the creative grooming, to be able to interact with these dogs and see that everyone on this show had that one thing in common that they absolutely love dogs," Vanderpump said.

And if you think the dogs find it laborious to sit for these grooming sessions, you'd be mistaken.

"These particular dogs really enjoy going to see the groomer, it wasn't a matter of getting them to behave or sit a certain way, they were just being their natural selves," Dr. Callie said.
Both said it was a great bonding experience for the dogs and groomers and also there was plenty of fun on the set with their "doggy playground."

The top three teams compete for a giant cash prize and the coveted "Pooch Perfect" first place trophy.

"We go back and forth on this for sure!" Vanderpump said. "Sometimes I would get caught up in the passion of it."

"Many of the groomers sacrificed a lot to be here," Dr. Callie said. "We had to put a lot of our emotions aside. I was always looking for the animal and human bond."



Don't miss the big "Pooch Perfect" premiere Tuesday at 8/7c on ABC!

ALSO READ | Quick-thinking dog runs into street, flags down car to save owner's life: VIDEO
EMBED More News Videos

A dog in Ottawa, Canada flagged down help for her owner in a heroic incident that was all caught on video by a neighbor's security camera.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentdogspetabc primetimeabcdogabc premieres
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
ABC PREMIERES
'Bachelor' Matt picks his final 2 after Fantasy Suite dates
'The Women Tell All' features mean girl apologies, closure with Matt
1 woman decides 'The Bachelor' Matt isn't 'the one'
'The Bachelor' Matt selects his final four women for hometown dates
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 more Bay Area counties could move into orange tier
Derek Chauvin trial: Witnesses questioned by lawyers today | LIVE
UCSF doctor 'not concerned' after CDC warning of COVID surge
700 whistles donated to protect Asian seniors stolen in SF
What's secret behind Contra Costa County's fast vaccine rollout?
COVID-19 updates: Oakland Unified begins in-person learning today
AccuWeather forecast: Warming resumes today, records possible tomorrow and Thursday
Show More
Asian attack in New York: Woman, 65, punched, kicked on way to church
South Bay launches effort to vaccinate housebound residents
Here's best day to search for vaccine appointments in CA
EXCLUSIVE: 2 Asian seniors left shaken after car fires in Oakland
Why Oakland teachers, parents aren't ready to return to school
More TOP STORIES News