'Poor Things' has strong Oscar night led by Emma Stone's leading actress win, 4 total awards

LOS ANGELES -- Poor Things" is one of the most buzzed about movies this Oscar season, with 11 nominations including acting nods for stars Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo. But that's just the start of this list.

The movie has taken home four awards so far -- best makeup and hairstyling, production design as well as costume design. Emma Stone also won best actress in a leading role.

This image released by Searchlight Pictures shows Emma Stone, left, and Mark Ruffalo in a scene from "Poor Things." Atsushi Nishijima/Searchlight Pictures via AP

Stone plays Bella Baxter, a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter, played by Willem Dafoe. Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn, a slick and debauched lawyer played by Ruffalo, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. The film follows Bella on a journey of self-exploration.

"Quite a few people said to me they didn't know they needed to see a movie as wild as this, but as soon as they saw it, they said it made them feel like cinema was alive and they could imagine beyond what they thought was possible," said writer Tony McNamara, who is nominated for best adapted screenplay.

The movie, directed by filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos, is currently playing in theaters.

This image released by Searchlight Pictures shows Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimo on the set of "Poor Things." Atsushi Nishijima/Searchlight Pictures via AP

Here is every Oscar nomination for "Poor Things."

Performance by an actress in a leading role -- Emma Stone

Performance by an actor in a supporting role -- Mark Ruffalo

Achievement in cinematography -- Robbie Ryan

Achievement in costume design -- Holly Waddington

Achievement in directing -- Yorgos Lanthimos

Achievement in film editing -- Yorgos Mavropsaridis

Achievement in makeup and hairstyling -- Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score) -- Jerskin Fendrix

Achievement in production design -- James Price and Shona Heath; Set Decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek

Best motion picture of the year -- Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone, Producers

