Grand Princess cruise: Some residents worried as ship expected to dock in Oakland Monday

The ship carries at least 21 people diagnosed with novel coronavirus and is expected to arrive Monday.
RELATED: This is what life aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship looks like
Oakland resident Carolyn Hamilton says it's about time.
"They got families on there that need to get off the boat, praise God," she said.
But not everyone was happy about the charter buses waiting at the Port of Oakland. Many aren't comfortable knowing that several people with COVID-19 will be deboarding with so many others.
Some say they still don't understand why this is happening in Oakland, and not in San Francisco or elsewhere.
"It was in San Francisco and they should be able to handle it there instead of shipping it somewhere else. They gonna do what they gonna do but if the problem started there they should be able to maintain it where it's at," says Apostle F. Hamilton.
RELATED: Everything to know about the Grand Princess cruise ship planned to dock in Oakland
Hamilton tells ABC7 News he works at the Port of Oakland and is hopeful everything goes as planned.
Charles Below is hopeful as well, but very concerned due to his own underlying health conditions.
"Don't want no health issues over here, we clean over here," says Below.
His wife Lilly continued, "he's concerned about the germs and his health, he's a very sick man. He's got a lot of health issues and he's very concerned about that and been talking to me yesterday ever since he learned about it."
Now it's just a matter of time before emergency crews on land connect with passengers and crew members on the Grand Princess cruise ship.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirusoutbreak in US, around the world
- What to know about COVID-19 in Calif., how it'saffecting San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus: Cancellations, suspensions and shortages related to the global virus outbreak
- How coronavirus compares with the flu
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Everything Americans need to know about coronavirus
- Coronavirus Prevention: How to properly wash your hands
- Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the Centers for Disease Control
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Coronavirus Outbreak: 7 questions answered
- Is the new COVID-19 virus more 'deadly' than flu? Not exactly
- Coronavirus outbreak: Health expert shares tips for preparedness, emergency supply list to stay healthy
- Coronavirus: SF artist creates realistic-looking custom respirator masks that unlocks iPhones
- Coronavirus outbreak: SF doctor explains how to protect yourself, stay healthy
- Coronavirus: SF State educator addresses xenophobia in the Bay Area
- SF Mayor London Breed explains declaring state of emergency over coronavirus