1 killed, 3 critically injured in Petaluma rollover crash while being pursued by officers: police

PETALUMA, Calif. -- One person died and three were hospitalized with critical injuries after their vehicle crashed as it was being pursued by Petaluma police officers Saturday night.

Petaluma police officers were called to a gas station on Lakeville Highway at about 10:10 p.m. after someone reported seeing a driver who appeared intoxicated. When police arrived, the driver allegedly fled in their vehicle.

Police pursued the vehicle, which had three passengers, until the chase ended when the vehicle crashed and overturned off Lakeville Highway near Old Lakeville Road No. 1, just east of the Petaluma city limits, according to the Petaluma Police Department.

One of the passengers died at the scene. The driver and the other two passengers were taken to trauma centers with "significant injuries," according to the police department's statement.

The Sonoma County Law Enforcement Chiefs Association Employee-Involved Critical Incident Protocol was initiated, which brings in other agencies to investigate when there is a death in a police pursuit.

The Santa Rosa Police Department responded to the scene and took over the investigation. The California Highway Patrol and the Sonoma County District Attorney's Office also responded to the scene and are participating in the investigation, with the CHP leading the traffic collision investigation.