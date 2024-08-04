1 San Jose community service officer killed, another injured after hit by vehicle, police say

SJPD says this is the first community service officer death in the department's history

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Two San Jose community service officers were hit by a car Saturday night, killing one of the officers, police said.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. in South San Jose at Monterey Highway and Palm Avenue.

SJPD says the community service officers were out controlling traffic when they were struck by the car.

This is an image following an accident which killed a San Jose community service officer in San Jose, Calif. on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024.

The second community service officer remains in the hospital, but police said she is expected to survive.

The San Jose Police Department released a statement on X writing in part:

"Our entire police family is heartbroken by this line of duty death, and our collective arms are around his family, friends, and teammates as we all cope with this painful incident. We are also praying for our other CSO who suffered major injuries during the traffic collision and is still hospitalized. May she have a speedy recovery."

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan wrote on X:

"Our city mourns the tragic loss of one of our Community Service Officers and severe injuries sustained by another CSO in the line of duty. Each day, our officers place themselves in harm's way to fulfill their solemn oath to protect and serve us--they are truly heroes. My prayers are with these two CSOs, their families, and our entire police department in this devastating moment, and I assure you that this selfish, reckless act will not go unpunished."

The community service officers have not been identified.

The driver was arrested and is suspected of driving under the influence.

SJPD says this is the first community service officer death in the department's history.

Officers plan to hold a press conference on Monday.

Eighty-one-year-old Ken Saso lives on Monterey Road by Palm Avenue. He says Monterey Road can be very dangerous. He was picking up trash along the roadway in front of his home when ABC7 News asked him about the crash.

"I have to be very careful, that's for sure," Saso said.

Saso said he saw the first crash scene around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday down by Monterey Road and Live Oak Avenue, along with all the fire trucks and first responders.

"They were all lined up there," Saso said.

Then, Saso heard about the second scene where a suspected drunk driver crashed into two CSOs. He said some of the first responders diverted to the second location at Monterey Road and Palm Avenue.

"We saw all the police cars and fire trucks, so we knew it was pretty bad," Saso said.

Police approached Saso and other neighbors, asking to see their surveillance camera video. Residents in the intersection at Monterey Road and Palm Avenue--where the CSOs were struck-- say there have been accidents there before. And Monterey Road is also a big concern, said Saso.

"I think we need more enforcement of the speed limit along this corridor. Nobody goes 55. They go 85, 95, 100-- you know," Saso said.