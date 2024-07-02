Toll Fire burning near Calistoga: Evacuation orders downgraded to warnings, CAL FIRE says

Crews battled a fire north of Calistoga on Tuesday, Napa County officials said.

CALISTOGA, Calif. -- CAL FIRE said at 5:16 p.m. that some evacuation warnings have been lifted near the Toll Fire, north of Calistoga.

Warnings were lifted in Zone NPA-E104, north, south and east of Livermore Road and west of Oat Hill Road.

Warnings were also lifted for Zone NPA-E105, north of Lake County Highway, south of Livermore Road, east of Lake County Highway and west of Oat Hill Road.

CAL FIRE said around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday that forward progress was stopped on the approximately 40-acre fire and containment was at 10%.

The fire in Napa County was first reported around 10:30 a.m. near Robert Louis Stevenson State Park, just west of California State Highway 29. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Evacuation orders remain in place for Zone NPA-E113, near state Highway 29 and west of Palisades Road, and Zone NPA-E103 north of Old Lawley Toll Road.

An evacuation center is open at Calistoga Community Center at 1307 Washington St., Calistoga. Cal Fire officials said 114 people are currently affected by the evacuation orders. People can find their zones here.

Visit Ready Napa County for more information.

This area was under a Red Flag Warning and burned in the same area as the Glass Fire in 2020.

Video by ABC7 News reporter Cornell Barnard