Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy clash with far-right critics on H-1B visas: Here's what they're saying

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- An online debate between big tech and politics continues into the weekend. At the center of the issue - the H-1B visa program.

It's a gateway for skilled workers from around the world who specialize in areas that include mathematics, technology, engineering, and science; 65,000 visas are issued each year with an additional 20,000 given to those who have masters degrees or higher.

Ahmed Banafa is an engineering professor at San Jose State.

"This thing about having this limit about having 65,000 - I mean we could miss someone," Banafa said.

Google and Meta were each approved to hire 5,000 H-1B-workers this year.

Trump's new AI advisor has advocated for the U.S. to remove country-specific caps on H-1B visas.

Tech industry leaders and Trump advisors Vivek Ramaswamy and Elon Musk both made long posts on X on how their businesses rely on H-1B workers.

Ramaswamy pointed to the "American culture" that celebrates the prom queen over the math Olympiad.

MAGA supporter Laura Loomer tweeted the H-1B program takes away jobs from American STEM students.

In a comment post Musk said "OF COURSE my companies and I would prefer to hire Americans and we DO, as that is MUCH easier than going through the incredibly painful and slow work visa process. HOWEVER, there is a dire shortage of extremely talented and motivated engineers in America."

"Look at Musk himself. He is one of the products of the H-1B visa. I mean, we don't have Elon Musk - you agree or disagree with him we're not going to have Tesla, we're not going to have Space X, Starlink," Musk said.

ABC7 News insider Phil Matier weighed in on Musk's support for the visa program.

"He's not only in favor of H-1B visas, he's also in favor of expanding them. To where if someone comes to America and completes a four-year college program they should automatically get a green card. That's bringing a competitive workforce into America that will be competing with native-born Americans for jobs," Matier said.

On Friday, Marjorie Taylor Greene made the case young people are spending all their time trying to be "the next YouTuber, content creator or social media influencer instead of pursuing a useful skill set, trade -education."

So, what will happen to H-1B visas during Trump's second term? That's unclear.

Trump restricted the program in 2020 during his first administration.