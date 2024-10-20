2 injured in Antioch shooting, police say

One of the victims is in critical condition

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- Two people are in the hospital following a shooting in Antioch.

Police responded to reports of shots fired on Peppertree Way around 9 p.m. Saturday.

A 47-year-old man was found suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he's in critical condition.

A 20-year-old man also arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds and was a victim of the same shooting.

He has has non-life threatening injuries.