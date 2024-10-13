Antioch offering $500K to other agencies to help with crime after more than 20 shootings in 1 month

Antioch city council voted to spend $500,000 to bring in outside agencies to help police the area at a cost of almost $200 an hour.

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- There has been a spike in violence in the several blocks that make up the Sycamore Corridor in Antioch, which has had more than 20 shootings just since September.

"It is a lot of money. But that's what it is worth. There was a lady who was pregnant, who almost got shot. There's no price for her life and her baby's life. And so, whatever it takes to maintain peace in these communities, we are going to do," said Mayor Lamar Hernandez-Thorpe.

Hernandez-Thorpe said three agencies have expressed interest. But he won't disclose any details until the contracts are signed.

"The MOU is determining what they will do. Some may say, 'Hey, we just want to keep an extra set of eyes. We will just patrol and that's it.' Some will say, 'Hey, we don't mind pulling people over and enforcing the law,'" Hernandez-Thorpe said.

The police department currently has 76 officers, 12 are in the academy. With some additional new hires, the department will likely have more than 90 officers by the end of the year.

Officers are currently working mandatory overtime as the department slowly rebuilds, following last year's racist texting scandal that forced more than 40% of the department to be put on paid leave.

"There are people who are concerned. Like, these officers are not from our community. Can we trust them? And, is it worth it? Is it worth the money?" said Antioch City Councilmember Tamisha Torres-Walker. She represents District 1, which includes the Sycamore Corridor.

Torres-Walker voted to spend the money to bring in extra patrols, because she says the city needs help. However, she emphasizes that this is only meant to be a short-term fix.

Since the start of September, Antioch has had over a dozen shootings and two homicides, and some business owners want city leaders to do more to stop the violence.

"Hearing from other community partners that people need to see a police presence in the community. It's not a longterm strategy to reduce violence. It is a temporary deterrent while we figure out what is our community policing strategy," Torres-Walker said.

Tachina Garret is chair of the local branch of community group, ACCE. She is concerned about over-policing. But she still supports the extra patrols. She also thinks this may be cheaper than to pay Antioch police officers double-overtime.

"I just think we need those bodies there," Garrett said. "There are too many residents that are fearful. They don't want to come outside of their homes and things like that. And I think it's only fair."

The $500,000 will come from the city's general fund. After signing, the outside agencies could begin in the next few weeks.