Republican VP candidate JD Vance fundraising in Silicon Valley

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Silicon Valley is once again a major fundraising site for a presidential campaign

Republican Vice Presidential candidate JD Vance headlined a fundraising reception on the Peninsula Monday.

Though the Donald Trump campaign did not confirm details about the event venue, video showed Trump supporters gathered outside the Four Seasons Hotel in East Palo Alto with officers screening cars as they pulled up to the hotel.

Presidential campaigns have repeatedly turned to Silicon Valley donors.

"It's a cliche, but I'll repeat it - we are the ATM for the political world," said Melissa Michelson, political scientist at Menlo College, "The reality is that Silicon Valley has a huge amount to do with the presidential election because of the amount of wealth here."

Anyone attending Monday's fundraiser would need wealth to attend. According to an invitation posted on the Santa Cruz County Republicans website, people will pay up to $50,000 per couple for host committee, roundtable, photo and dinner. Other packages cost up to as much as $25,000 for an individual with the least expensive ticket at $3,300.

The invitation which did not show the event location included a link that allowed cryptocurrency donations.

The Washington Post and Bloomberg report the event was being hosted by Mike Belshe, CEO of the crypto company Bit-Go. A sign of Vance's ties to the local tech community.

"I think there's a lot of excitement around having somebody with strong connections to Silicon Valley on a ticket, on a national ticket," said Shane Patrick Connolly, chairman of the Santa Clara County Republican Party. He expects the Trump Vance campaign fundraiser to do well, especially because of Vance's ties to the tech world.

"I think that's good for Silicon Valley and somebody who understands the issues that are important to Silicon Valley, to our startup communities," Connolly said.

Both sides of the aisle have seen millions in campaign donations.

The Kamala Harris campaign reporting Sunday that it raised $200 million in the first week of its campaign.

A number Michelson said she expects will also motivate Republican donors.

"Republicans are seeing all this enthusiasm for Harris and that's going to make them want to rally behind their candidate," Michelson said. "Almost a, 'We'll show you, you think you're excited about Harris, watch how excited we can be about President Trump' and so they're going to have massive fundraising efforts."