Liberal tech entrepreneurs and Democrats in Silicon Valley invigorated by VP Kamala Harris

In Silicon Valley, some tech leaders and Democrats are fired up now that President Joe Biden has dropped out of the race and has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his successor.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In many ways, the Bay Area will play a pivotal role in deciding the presidency. And especially, when it comes to fundraising.

Last week, local tech heavyweights like Elon Musk and David Sacks announced their ringing support for Donald Trump's running mate Senator J.D. Vance.

He's a former venture capitalist with deep ties to Silicon Valley. Now, we're hearing from Silicon Valley folks on the left excited about throwing their support behind Kamala Harris' run for president.

Liberal tech executives and investors and young Democrats - they all say they're invigorated by the changes in store.

"Two to one Silicon Valley leaders back Vice President Harris and the Democratic ticket and that is because of immigration, abortion rights, climate, issues about understanding health care," said Rep. Ro Khanna.

Erik Poicon is with the Silicon Valley Young Democrats.

He believes Vice President Harris is the right choice with the right focus.

"She clearly has the extensive experience, progressive values, and deep ties to California that resonate with many of our members," said Poicon.

When Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump named J.D. Vance his pick for vice president, local tech entrepreneurs like Elon Musk and David Sacks were ecstatic.

Musk said he would donate $45 million a month to support former President Trump.

"The billionaires that's supporting Vance see him as one of them," said prof. Olaf Groth with UC Berkeley Haas School of Business. "They think he understands Silicon Valley, he understands venture capital, he understands startups."

But now, there may be reason for liberal tech executives and investors in Silicon Valley to feel rejuvenated and optimistic about the election in November.

"We do have a fair amount of billionaires that are voting left and are giving left such as Eric Schmidt, Marc Benioff and others and I do believe as we get closer to the election, we will hear many more of those voices," said Groth.

The co-founder of LinkedIn - Reid Hoffman is a major Democratic donor. He endorsed Vice President Harris.

Meanwhile, billionaire venture capitalist Vinod Khosla - who held a fundraiser for President Biden in May - is calling for an open process at the Democratic convention.

"At this point practically speaking - it looks like Kamala has gotten a lot of support," said Rep. Khanna.

Professor Groth says Vice President Harris will do well among Silicon Valley voters on the issues of diversity and immigration. He says big corporations, however, may fear a Harris administration.

Many tech leaders are concerned about regulations of artificial intelligence, cryptocurrency, and other technologies. Many of them will be watching closely to see what Vice President Harris will say and do next.