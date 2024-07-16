How Silicon Valley is showing support for Trump's VP pick JD Vance

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A swell of Republican support is coming in from Silicon Valley for 39-year-old Ohio Senator J.D. Vance, who was announced as Donald Trump's vice presidential pick.

On the opening night of the Republican National Convention, San Francisco tech entrepreneur David Sacks gave an enthusiastic endorsement.

"President Biden has become a symbol of America in decline. This may be our present, but it does not have to be our future," Sacks said. "I see a party that is strong, unified, behind President Donald J. Trump and his pick for vice president Senator JD Vance!"

Vance has moved through different business worlds.

He was a Marine Corps veteran and Yale Law School graduate. He's best known for his bestselling memoir "Hillbilly Elegy" and also spent years as a venture capitalist in San Francisco before heading into politics.

JD Vance and tech will play role in upcoming election

Trump's VP pick is putting Silicon Valley in the spotlight. Some question if this will bring more money and more support from tech conservatives.

Several tech experts say JD Vance is a very interesting pick for Trump's VP. And it underscores the amount of money and power in the tech industry and its growing role in the upcoming election.

Jason Clark, the Bay Area Regional Vice Chair with the California Republican Party, spoke with ABC7 News from outside the convention in Milwaukee.

"We like people who know their way around the political world, but it's important you know somebody who knows the business world because you know this is a country of entrepreneurs," Clark said.

Clark believes Vance will prioritize issues important to the tech community.

"Because he's worked in tech, you know a lot of the issues around free speech right now and free expression very central core tenants of the tech community and I think he'll be able to speak to that, especially in a Trump administration," Clark said.

Vance was once an outspoken Trump critic. In 2016 he told ABC News that he didn't see Trump "offering many solutions." Vance eventually changed his tune when he ran for the open Ohio Senate seat.

ABC7 News spoke with the Chairman of the Santa Clara County Republican Party who says that's playing politics.

Shane Patrick Connolly is Chapter President of Log Cabin Republicans of Silicon Valley and Chairman of the Santa Clara County Republican Party.

"People understand how politics works around here at the convention and you know we saw the democratic side the way Kamala Harris talked about Joe Biden during their primary," Connolly said.

Elon Musk posted his support on his platform X congratulating Vance and saying it was an "excellent decision" by Trump.

"People have become more comfortable being out as Republican and supporting this ticket," Connolly said.

A new campaign disclosure shows some of the Silicon Valley donors to Trump's reelection effort.

David Sacks donated $250,000 and the Winklevoss twins, who co-founded a crypto exchange, donated in bitcoin. It's estimated their donations are worth more than $1 million each.

Some say Vance as a VP could significantly impact the tech industry.

"I think we're really going to see him shape Trump's posture towards the tech industry," said Vittoria Elliott, WIRED reporter covering platforms and power. "But what I think what we're going to see is more aligning with figures like Elon Musk, with Peter Thiel, with David Sacks, who sort of feel that the industry itself is too left leaning and feel the need to course-correct. "

Tech Expert Ahmed Banafa says many tech leaders are worried about regulation.

"Whoever is going to be in the white house next year, they will assign the heads of big regulatory agencies -- the FTC. That will have a very big impact on a very important trend in technology, mainly the artificial intelligence, crypto currency," said Banafa.

Banafa also says Vance understands the venture capital industry and Silicon Valley - a powerful area of the U.S.

"It's going to be much easier for him to talk to the tech industry, the leaders, talk their language and offer them what they are looking for - lower taxes, less regulations, easy access to the White House - all of these things he can use given his ties to Silicon Valley, San Francisco," said Banafa.

Tech experts say having Vance as a VP candidate means that technology and tech companies may play a bigger role in the White House.

Some political experts argue that billionaires and corporations are rooting for Vance saying that if Trump/Vance win, it could be extraordinary for startups and capitalism as a whole.