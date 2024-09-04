WATCH LIVE SUNDAY: 2024 Oakland Pride Parade on ABC7

You can watch Oakland's Pride Parade Sunday starting at 11 a.m. here or wherever you stream ABC7.

ABC7 is proud to sponsor Oakland Pride's 14th Annual LGBTQ+ Parade & Festival, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. The theme this year is "Rooted in Pride!"

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- ABC7 is proud to sponsor Oakland Pride's 14th Annual LGBTQ+ Parade & Festival, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. The theme this year is "Rooted in Pride!"

Our own Julian Glover and Zach Fuentes will host festive parade coverage along the parade route on Franklin Street.

You can watch parade on ABC7 Sunday starting at 11 a.m. in the video player above or wherever you stream ABC7.

VIDEO: Relive the best moments from 2023 Oakland Pride Parade!

It was a sunny day full of love, smiles and brightness in Oakland -- relive all the fun from the 2023 Pride Parade here.

PHOTOS: Oakland Pride Parade and Celebration 2023

You can find out more information on Oakland Pride here.

When and where does it take place?

The Oakland Pride Parade and Celebration takes place starting at 11 a.m. Sunday at 14th & Broadway. It ends at 21st & Broadway. Parade contingents represent a wide array of community leaders and service groups, businesses, sponsors and allies.

The parade will be followed by the Celebration starting at 12 p.m. in Uptown Oakland (20th & Broadway).

Parade Route

Oakland Pride Parade Grand Marshals





Anita Thomas

Jupiter Peraza

Royal Grand Ducal Council of Alameda and Contra Costa Counties

San Francisco Bay Times

Who is performing?

Mainstage Headliner: Da Brat

Latin Stage Headliner: Wendy Guevara

Get more information about performances here.

Check out abc7news.com/pride for stories about the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies, and share your Pride on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging your photos or videos #abc7now and we may show them online or on TV. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit & distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share