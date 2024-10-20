Bay Area woman arrested after allegedly kidnapping, robbing man whom she met on Facebook: police

SAN MATEO, Calif. -- A 31-year-old San Mateo woman who police say robbed a man she met on Facebook was arrested Friday on suspicion of kidnapping and robbery, police said.

The woman had arranged to meet the victim for a date after a series of Facebook conversations, according to police. The two met on Hillsdale Boulevard in San Mateo, and while talking in the victim's vehicle, the woman made what he perceived as a threat on his life, police said.

The man drove to a gas station in San Carlos where he was to withdraw money from an ATM machine, according to police. He was then directed to drive to a San Carlos motel, where they stopped briefly, police said.

The victim was then told to return to San Mateo, and the suspect eventually got out of the vehicle on the 100 block of 37th Avenue, according to police.

The victim provided police with a Facebook photo of the suspect, and a records search was conducted, according to police. The next day, Friday, the suspect was arrested around 7:55 p.m. as she was leaving her apartment, according to police.

After an interview, the suspect was booked into San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of kidnapping and robbery, police said.