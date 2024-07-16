4 allegedly shot and killed by family member in Alameda home identified by coroner

A one-year-old baby critically injured in a domestic shooting in Alameda last week has died, police said.

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) -- The Alameda County Coroner's Office identified four of the five family members who were shot and killed last week in Alameda.

Police believe the suspect, 54-year-old Shane Killian, killed his entire family at a home on the 400 block of Kitty Hawk Road on July 10.

They believe Shane killed his wife, father-in-law, mother-in-law, his 6-year-old and 1-year-old sons.

The victims have been identified as:

Miguel Angel Carcamo Ramirez, 70 year old

Brenda Natali Morales, 36 year old

William Andrew Killian, 6 year old

Wesley James Killian, 1 year old

A fifth victim has not been identified.

Shane Killian, who is accused of killing his four family members in Alameda, has a criminal past from an incident in North Carolina 13 years ago.

One-year-old Wesley James Killian was the initial survivor, critically injured in the domestic shooting, but succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

Shane Killian briefly appeared in court on July 12 and has a criminal past.

He served 60 days in jail for misdemeanor assault on a government official in North Carolina in 2011.

The incident involved a gun at a gas station, which led to a high-speed chase.

As the sun set over the beaches of Alameda Thursday night, over a dozen friends and neighbors came out to remember the family members killed.

The motive is still under investigation.

Killian is expected to be arraigned in court on July 22.