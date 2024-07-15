1-year-old dies after father allegedly shoots, kills family in Alameda, police say

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) -- A one-year-old baby critically injured in a domestic shooting in Alameda last week has died, police confirmed with ABC7's Tim Johns on Monday.

The baby is the fifth victim after police believe suspect, Shane Killian, 54, shot and killed four other family members in Alameda last Wednesday.

They believe Kilian killed his wife, father-in-law, mother-in-law, and his 6-year-old son.

The 1-year-old baby was critically injured before succumbing to his injuries.

The domestic mass shooting happened at the 400 block of Kitty Hawk Road in Alameda.

As the sun set over the beaches of Alameda Thursday night, over a dozen friends and neighbors came out to remember the family members killed.

Killian briefly appeared in court on July 12 and has a criminal past.

He served 60 days in jail for misdemeanor assault on a government official in North Carolina 13 years ago. The incident involved a gun at a gas station, which led to a high-speed chase.

The motive is still under investigation.

Killian is expected to be arraigned in court on July 22.