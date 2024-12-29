4 hospitalized in crash involving 2 BART police cars near West Oakland station

Four people were hospitalized, including three police officers, following a multiple-vehicle crash involving BART police in Oakland on Saturday.

Four people were hospitalized, including three police officers, following a multiple-vehicle crash involving BART police in Oakland on Saturday.

Four people were hospitalized, including three police officers, following a multiple-vehicle crash involving BART police in Oakland on Saturday.

Four people were hospitalized, including three police officers, following a multiple-vehicle crash involving BART police in Oakland on Saturday.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Four people were hospitalized, including three police officers, following a multiple-vehicle crash involving two BART police cars and a medical supply vehicle that blocked the intersection of Mandela Parkway near the West Oakland BART station late Saturday afternoon.

"It was like a big, erupted noise. Kinda of like a skirt, and then you heard a 'boom!'" is how Jenise Green described the crash.

Green and her mom saw the accident from their apartment. Green says people from her building rushed out to see what happened and to help. She says she saw a police officer crawl out of his car.

"Three people on the stretchers. They had like three ambulances," said Green, adding that one of the victims was a police officer. "There was one police officer that I know for sure, because I saw him come out the car."

BART police directed requests for interviews to BART. BART did not return a request for comment. However, in an email to ABC7 News, Oakland police did confirm that two BART police patrol vehicles were involved.

MORE: New details emerge after motorcycle officer crashes into crowd at Palm Springs holiday parade

The Oakland Fire Department, which also responded to the accident, told ABC7 News that three officers and the fourth person, who was in the medical supply vehicle, were taken to the hospital.

"People got to slow down when they drive in West Oakland," said Igor Dulkin, who saw the crash from the BART platform.

Residents say this is a busy intersection and that drivers often speed through yellow lights.

"I was in the BART station at the time. Heard a very loud noise. Saw it from the top. There were two cars, one police car. The car that hit (the police) had run into the bus stop here. And collided with the pillars," says Dulkin, though police clarified that it was, in fact, two police cars.

Oakland police did not comment on the extent of the injuries to those involved. Police don't know if alcohol or drugs were factor.