Bay Area gets ready to celebrate 4th of July amid intense heat wave

From parades to drone light shows, there's something for everyone this 4th of July in the Bay Area.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Along the streets of Alameda, preparations for the 4th of July can be seen everywhere.

On Thursday, the city will host its annual parade - which bills itself as being one of the longest in the nation.

"It's a big deal. We love it. We've been here about 20 years, and try to make it every single year," said David Creekmore.

Ahead of Thursday's parade, David and his daughter Roen came to claim their spot for the big day.

One of dozens of people who set up chairs along the parade route, trying to capture the best view.

"People tend to do it earlier and earlier because the parade is so popular that you want to carve out your spot," Creekmore said.

Further north, the city of Richmond held its official 4th of July fireworks event.

One of the few places that has its celebration ahead of the actual holiday.

MORE: Heatwave, fireworks pose high fire danger during week of July 4 holiday, Bay Area firefighters say

"I do like it because I happen to think that New Year's Eve and the 4th of July is like amateur night. Today is when the professionals come out," said Cesar Barragan.

Happening right along the water, many here tell us the fireworks display was a good way to not only ring in the holiday, but also get away from the rising temperatures.

Lori Hart says she's been coming every year for well over a decade.

She says while she prefers the heat over the cold, she needed a break from the current heat wave.

"This is nice. I know it's going to get a little bit chillier, but I think it'll stay in the 70s. So I think we'll have excellent weather," Hart said.

No matter what the weather is though, Hart says she's determined to have a good time.

"We come out here, we have a party, we enjoy all the festivities. It's usually a wonderful crowd, full kids. Just love and enjoyment."

More Bay Area cities switch to drone shows

Some Bay Area cities are ditching the traditional 4th of July fireworks displays and will instead dazzle the sky with drone shows.

"...Like American landmarks, like the Statue of Liberty, or Mt. Rushmore," said Tyler Kubicz with Sky Elements Drones. ""Drone light shows are pretty special."

At Alameda County Fairgrounds, visitors have seen the drone shows nightly already during the fair thanks to a production by Sky Elements.

This 4th of July holiday, Sky Elements will host drone shows in several locations including San Pablo, Napa and Mare Island.

"We are not in the business of replacing fireworks by any means. We like to call ourselves an alternative," said Kubicz.

Supporters say drones are safer during the fire season and more environmentally friendly.

MORE: Antioch cancels 4th of July parade due to extreme heat

San Pablo City Councilmember Abel Pineda told ABC7 News that the city is hosting a drone light show for the second year in a row this holiday.

"This year, we are expecting between 1,000 to 2,000 attendees as we celebrate the 4th of July in a more environmentally friendly way. Our decision to switch to drone shows is driven by our commitment to reducing air pollutants, minimizing noise disturbances, and decreasing litter. The shift also aligns with the rising need to reduce fire risks, especially with the hotter weather we are experiencing," said Pineda.

"I feel like keeping it original, like how it was. We should do that - instead of drones," said Singh.

"It's just about the same excitement I'd say as a fireworks show. You know the beauty of it is it's novel. You go to an audience, 'Have you seen one? No. It's my first one. First time ever'," said Kubicz.

There may be some mixed feelings about drones and fireworks. But most people are just looking forward to celebrating however they can.

"It's going to be beautiful," said Zamudio.