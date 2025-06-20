Lake Co. man loses over $3,300 in FasTrak texting scam after drive home from San Francisco

A Lake County man says he is out of $3,300 after falling victim to a FasTrak text message scam.

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- FasTrak text scams have been inundating Bay Area phones for months. The messages claim people owe money after driving through a bridge toll plaza.

Lake County resident Tracy Jeffords said he got one in April. The 72-year-old had been in San Francisco for a heart procedure before driving back home.

Jeffords said a few days later, he received a text saying he owed money. Thinking it was legitimate, he put in his debit card information to pay the fee. The next day, he got a real letter from FasTrak saying he owed more money.

Confused, Jeffords checked his bank account only to discover he had been scammed.

"It made me feel terrible. And the thing is, it's going to happen to somebody else," Jeffords said.

Jeffords said the scammers used his card information to make an eBay purchase of over $3,300. He said he tried to dispute the charge with both eBay and his bank, Wells Fargo, but has been unable to get his money back.

On Thursday, we talked with Michel Weksler, a tech consultant who specializes in payment security. Weksler said when scams like this happen, it's harder to get reimbursed if you used a debit card as opposed to a credit card.

"The primary thing is that the money moves almost instantaneously. And when the money is moved, you cannot easily get it back. In most cases, it's gone," Weksler said.

7 On Your Side is working to get Jeffords' money back from Wells Fargo -- something he says would have a substantial impact on his life if it were to happen.

"It'd be everything to get it back, because it's a lot for me. You know, I don't work," Jeffords said.

Jeffords said while he's been discouraged by everything that's happened to him, he's determined to speak out, trying to prevent others from also falling victim.

"Especially older people. I have my facilities about me, but I don't really think twice or get suspicious as I should, or as I used to," he said.

