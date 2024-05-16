Alameda County DA Pamela Price responds after recall election date set

Embattled Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price and the group trying to recall her, are applauding a decision by the Board of Supervisors.

Embattled Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price and the group trying to recall her, are applauding a decision by the Board of Supervisors.

Embattled Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price and the group trying to recall her, are applauding a decision by the Board of Supervisors.

Embattled Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price and the group trying to recall her, are applauding a decision by the Board of Supervisors.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Embattled Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price and the group trying to recall her, are applauding the decision by the Board of Supervisors.

"You will see them fundraising, organizing. Doing what we have to do to protect the win. And my part, is to do my job," says Pamela Price, Alameda County District Attorney, surrounded by her supporters.

She is gearing up for another election campaign, dubbed "Protect the Win," now that a date has been set for her recall election.

"We are going to prosecute people, as we have been, who do harm to others in our community," said Price to a round of cheers.

RELATED: Date set for Alameda County DA Pamela Price recall election

Tuesday night, the Alameda County Board of Supervisors voted to combine the recall election with November's general election. Price praised the supervisors for not holding a special election which would have cost taxpayers upwards of $20 million.

"This is a victory for the people of Alameda County. This is a win for democracy," says Price.

The group SAFE, or Save Alameda for Everyone, is leading the recall campaign. The group accuses Price of being soft on crime.

Even East Bay Congressman Eric Swalwell last week

"But Congressman Swalwell has made no effort whatsoever to reach out the Alameda County District Attorney's office to find out what we are doing in terms of prosecuting people and holding people accountable," explains Price.

She says her office is often held to a different standard. Using the postal worker example, she says Swalwell never called out her predecessors or other counties for postal attacks. Price adds that attacking a postal carrier is a federal crime, and wouldn't be prosecuted by her office.

MORE: Supporters of Alameda County DA claim recall signatures are fraudulent

During Wednesday morning's event, which was held in Oakland, Price also spoke of a state investigation into the PAC funding the recall. And, possible litigation due to concerns over the signature gathering by the recall team.

"We are evaluating all of our options and can't really speak publicly about what the lawyers will do," says Price.

Meanwhile, Carl Chan with SAFE, says he is just pleased that a date has finally been set for the recall election. And that the group will be monitoring how the DA's campaign proceeds.

"There are many, many occasions she is using the office and resources doing her campaign. So we just want to (make) sure that she should not be doing this," says Chan.