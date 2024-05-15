Date set for Alameda County DA Pamela Price recall election

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. -- The election to recall Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price will coincide with the Nov. 5 general election thanks to a vote by county supervisors Tuesday night.

During a more than two-hour meeting, supporters and opponents of the recall effort reiterated their oft-repeated positions -- with anti-Price folks calling for a special election as soon as possible and the pro-Price crowd pushing for the Nov. 5 date.

"We are here today representing the 123,387 citizens of Alameda County that entrusted in us to help with the safety of our citizens, we're asking for a special election," recall supporter Brenda Grisham said before the supervisors' vote. "All we want is justice, accountability for the citizens of Alameda County."

In the end, the supervisors voted 3-0 to follow Registrar of Voters Tim Dupuis' recommendation that the recall be consolidated with the general election, primarily to save the $15 million to $20 million cost of a separate, special election while the county is facing an estimated $68 million budget deficit.

"The move to consolidate the vote with the general election is a win and will see more voters casting ballots and provide more time for the electorate to be informed with the facts," said pro-Price campaign officials in an email Tuesday after the vote.

Price opponents started the recall signature gathering campaign soon after she was elected, unhappy with her progressive, reform-minded platform they say led to an increase in crime.

Since the recall campaign started, however, crime in the county's largest, most crime-burdened city, Oakland, has fallen by 30 percent compared to 2023, according to Oakland Police Department data -- a fact Price supporters say undermines justification for the recall.