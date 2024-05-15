Date set for Alameda County DA Pamela Price recall election

  • Watch Now

Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Date set for Alameda Co. DA Pamela Price recall election
The election to recall Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price will coincide with the Nov. 5 general election county supervisors voted Tuesday.

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. -- The election to recall Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price will coincide with the Nov. 5 general election thanks to a vote by county supervisors Tuesday night.

During a more than two-hour meeting, supporters and opponents of the recall effort reiterated their oft-repeated positions -- with anti-Price folks calling for a special election as soon as possible and the pro-Price crowd pushing for the Nov. 5 date.

"We are here today representing the 123,387 citizens of Alameda County that entrusted in us to help with the safety of our citizens, we're asking for a special election," recall supporter Brenda Grisham said before the supervisors' vote. "All we want is justice, accountability for the citizens of Alameda County."

In the end, the supervisors voted 3-0 to follow Registrar of Voters Tim Dupuis' recommendation that the recall be consolidated with the general election, primarily to save the $15 million to $20 million cost of a separate, special election while the county is facing an estimated $68 million budget deficit.

"The move to consolidate the vote with the general election is a win and will see more voters casting ballots and provide more time for the electorate to be informed with the facts," said pro-Price campaign officials in an email Tuesday after the vote.

Price opponents started the recall signature gathering campaign soon after she was elected, unhappy with her progressive, reform-minded platform they say led to an increase in crime.

Since the recall campaign started, however, crime in the county's largest, most crime-burdened city, Oakland, has fallen by 30 percent compared to 2023, according to Oakland Police Department data -- a fact Price supporters say undermines justification for the recall.

