Learn ancient Hawaiian techniques with traditional outrigger canoe at Fairmont Kea Lani

MAUI, Hawaii (KGO) -- Visiting the beaches on Maui is, of course, a must. But if you want to dig deeper into the history and culture on the island, the Fairmont Kea Lani has a traditional Hawaiian outrigger canoe where you can learn ancient techniques and traditions.

The Hawaiian outrigger canoe was such a unique experience for ABC7's Drew Tuma. He spoke to Ralph Valite, canoe experience tour guide from the Fairmont Kea Lani.

Drew: What do you love about it?

Ralph: You know what? The canoe outrigger, it came from a long time ago. So, like, in the 1700s.

Drew: And what do you like sharing with people?

Ralph: It's once in a lifetime experience because a lot of people, when they come here, they don't know what is an outrigger until we take them out on the ocean.

Drew: Does it ever get old for you?

Ralph: Never gets old. You don't know what you're going to see when you get out there.