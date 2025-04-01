Volaris has new nonstop flight from OAK to Cabo San Lucas

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- As people are starting to make their travel plans, there's one place to consider: Cabo San Lucas. And OAK is making it easier than ever to get there, thanks to Volaris' new nonstop flight to this beautiful beach destination.

The launch marks the first-ever Volaris service from the U.S. to a beach destination. The new daily nonstop flights make travel to Cabo more affordable and convenient for Bay Area travelers.

The route provides daily southbound and northbound flights.

"We're very excited to have them as part of our partnership here," says Craig Simon, director of aviation at OAK/Port of Oakland.

"They've been with Oakland for a number of years, almost 15-plus years. OAK is a wonderful gem here in the Bay Area. It's an opportunity for folks to get in and out of an airport like no other. You get to be able to park up close, you get through security checkpoint, you're on your flight, you're on your way. We really enhance that service of being able to get you in and out on your flight in record time."