Visit Kauai, the Garden Island

And to help keep everything flourishing, is rain! Kauai is home to the wettest spot on earth. Each year, Mt. Waialeale gets an average of 450 inches of rain.

Although, the sun does come out plenty so you can enjoy the many beaches. About half of Kauai's 111-mile coastline is made up of beaches, so you'll find more here than any other Hawaiian Island.

Did you know that the island is also known for its star power? Movie buffs can check out where some of their favorite Hollywood movies were made.

There is no shortage of things to see and do!

