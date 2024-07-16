Best Amazon Prime Day 2024 TV deals

Whether you're looking to upgrade your next summer movie night setup or hoping to game with higher quality graphics, Amazon Prime Day (July 16th and 17th) is a great time to get the best TVs for a lower price. To celebrate Prime Day's deals, we rounded up some of the biggest sales going on right now to help you save on your next TV purchase.

Best Amazon Prime Day TV deals

Insignia 32-inch Fire TV

42% off Amazon Insignia 32-inch Fire TV $74.99

$129.99 Shop Now

This TV is a great option for your living room, bedroom or office. Measuring 32 inches, it's decently sized, yet still easy to fit on a table or TV stand. It's also an Amazon Fire TV, so you'll have access to a wide variety of channels and apps. Currently, you can get it for under $100 at 42% off.

TCL 40-inch Roku TV

37% off TCL 40-inch Roku TV $219.00

$349.99 Shop Now

This TV has been rated five stars over 30,000 times on Amazon, and it's currently on sale for Prime Day at 37% off. It's compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant and since it's a Roku TV, you'll have access to tons of channels and apps.

Amazon 43-inch Fire TV

37% off Amazon Amazon 43-inch Fire TV $229.99

$369.99 Shop Now

You can get this great Fire TV for 38% off. It's compatible with 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Digital Plus and Alexa Voice. Amazon is also offering six months free of an MGM+ subscription with the purchase of this TV.

Insignia 50-inch Fire TV

30% off Amazon Insignia 50-inch Fire TV $209.99

$299.99 Shop Now

This 4K Ultra HD TV is an Amazon best seller and is currently on sale for 30% off. Enjoy high-quality resolution and a large screen size. This TV also comes with Alexa voice, so you can easily speak commands into the remote.

Roku Plus Series 65-inch TV

16% off Amazon Roku Plus Series 65-inch TV $498.00

$598.00 Shop Now

With a customizable home screen, high-quality resolution and over 400 live streaming apps, this Roku 65-inch TV offers a great user experience. You can get it for 17% off now with this Prime Day deal.

Toshiba 75-inch Fire TV

30% off Amazon Toshiba 75-inch Fire TV $449.99

$649.99 Shop Now

If you're looking for a larger TV, this Toshiba 75-inch is a great deal. It boasts 4K resolution and both Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos. Save $200 on this TV for Prime Day.

Amazon 75-inch Fire TV

33% off Amazon Amazon 75-inch Fire TV $699.99

$1049.99 Shop Now

Enjoy cinematic 4K TV quality with this 75-inch Amazon Fire TV, which comes with Dolby Vision and Alexa voice control. Amazon is also offering six months free of an MGM+ subscription with the purchase of this TV. You can save $350 on this great Fire TV for Prime Day.

Hisense 100-inch TV

54% off Amazon Hisense 100-inch TV $2298.00

$4999.99 Shop Now

If you're looking for a large family room TV, this deal is a steal. Get this 100-inch Hisense TV for over 50% off with this great Prime Day sale. Both the QLED display technology and advanced full array local dimming bring you a high-quality viewing experience. Plus, this TV is also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant.

