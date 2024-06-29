Amber Alert canceled for 14-day-old baby allegedly abducted in Solano Co., authorities say

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- An Amber Alert issued has been canceled for a missing two-week old baby who was allegedly abducted in Solano County, the California Highway Patrol said on Saturday.

The CHP said the Amber Alert is no longer active posting on X just before 2:30 p.m. that the child was found, with Vallejo police confirming the baby is safe.

"We are pleased to report that the missing child has been found safe and unharmed," VPD said on X.

Authorities posted on social media early Saturday morning they were looking for the 14-day-old and his mother, 28-year-old Valerie Manning.

The California Highway Patrol said they were last seen in Vallejo at 3 a.m. on Thursday.

Vallejo police said an Amber Alert was sent to mobile phones in Solano County.