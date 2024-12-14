Amber Alert: SJPD, CHP looking for 17-year-old allegedly kidnapped in brazen assault

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A 17-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped from her home in San Jose on Friday night in a brazen assault in front of the girl's father.

San Jose police asked for the public's help on Saturday finding Yasmin Carrera-Bravo, who was allegedly forced into a vehicle at her home in the 1300 block of Lexington Drive at about 10:45 p.m. Friday by a man who had driven there.

Police are looking for a silver 2006 Honda Accord with California plate 9NNZ977, with the front bumper possibly missing. Police said a CHP Amber Alert had been issued.

Police said in a press release that Carrera-Bravo's father and an adult woman tried to stop the man and pull Carrera-Bravo from the vehicle but could not. The man backed the vehicle into the woman and fled.

The suspect was identified as 25-year-old Noah Pimentel. He is described as 5-foot-9, about 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt.

Carrera-Bravo is described as 5-foot-2, about 100 pounds, with pink hair and brown eyes. She was wearing gray and white pajamas.

Anyone who sees Carrera-Bravo, Pimentel, or the vehicle, is asked to call 911. Anyone with information about the case can call a separate tip line that has been set up at (669) 210-9284.