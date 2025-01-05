Some worried 'accountability' may be lacking in DOJ agreement in Antioch PD racist texting scandal

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- In the summer of 2023, the FBI unsealed indictments into claims that Antioch police, "conspired and agreed to injure, oppress, threaten, and intimidate residents of Antioch." On Friday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced it reached an agreement with the City of Antioch to resolve its investigation.

"My first initial reaction to the MOU was that is a step forward," says Councilmember Tamisha Torres-Walker, adding she is glad the investigation didn't drag out for years.

The agreement outlined in a 25-page Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) includes hiring a consultant who will work with a police oversight commission to monitor use of force and misconduct allegations, review hiring and promotions within the department, and update department's policies.

One of Torres-Walker's concerns is over accountability.

"(The MOU) does look a little standard. It doesn't really cite any clear accountability," says Councilmember Torres- Walker. "This is good to know that an agreement was reached, but what is the accountability behind it. What is it going to change the culture around the police department. And not just the department, but in the community."

Professor Greg Woods, who teaches in the Department of Justice Studies at San Jose State University, says even if the MOU seems somewhat standard, what's important is that it's backed by the power of the U.S. government to enforce it.

"It is ultimately up to the good people of Antioch to demand better. And what this agreement does... it proscribes a pathway towards better service, better public safety," explains Professor Woods.

But Woods also points out that an incoming Trump administration may not be as concerned with police oversight. And that's a concern for attorney Carmela Caramagno.

"With an incoming Trump administration, we can't be for certain how the Department of Justice is going to conduct itself over the next few years. So, like I said, it's a beginning, but it is not the end," says Caramagno.

Caramagno's client, Terryon Pugh, was singled out as one of the victims of the Antioch police texting scandal in a special report prepared by the Contra Costa County District Attorney's office, which was based off information collected in the FBI's investigation.

Caramagno's launched a federal civil rights case, which she hopes will have a consent decree in place to impose greater restrictions on the Antioch Police Department.

Another issue is funding, says Torres-Walker, such as for the auditor.

"How will these things be funded over time is one of the challenges this council will have to discuss and think about, without cutting critical community services," explains Torres-Walker.

The California Department of Justice is conducting its own separate investigation into the Antioch Police Department that is still ongoing, and which could produce even more measures to be put in place. It is holding a public meeting on January 16 in Antioch to discuss its investigation.

Antioch police did not respond to a request for a comment.