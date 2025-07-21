Are San Franciscans satisfied with how Mayor Lurie is performing? Here's what a new poll found

The San Francisco Chronicle's new poll offers a glimpse into how residents think Mayor Daniel Lurie has performed so far since taking office.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's been six months since Mayor Daniel Lurie officially took office to lead the city of San Francisco, and now we're learning what residents think about the work he's done so far.

According to a new poll by the San Francisco Chronicle, San Francisco residents say they are far happier with the work he has done than his predecessor, former Mayor London Breed. The poll surveyed 961 people.

It found three-quarters approve of the job Lurie is doing.

Half of voters said the mayor should remain focused on local issues.

While he scored high on issues like keeping the city clean, revitalizing downtown, and keeping people safe from crime.

He scored low when it came to providing shelter for the homeless, handling the overdose crisis, and the cost of housing.