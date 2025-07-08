INTERVIEW: SF Mayor Daniel Lurie speaks on how SF is doing after 6 months in office

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie is marking 6 months in office. How is the city doing? He spoke with ABC7's Julian Glover and Karina Nova in studio.

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie is marking 6 months in office. How is the city doing? He spoke with ABC7's Julian Glover and Karina Nova in studio.

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie is marking 6 months in office. How is the city doing? He spoke with ABC7's Julian Glover and Karina Nova in studio.

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie is marking 6 months in office. How is the city doing? He spoke with ABC7's Julian Glover and Karina Nova in studio.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie on Tuesday is marking 6 months in office. He ran on a platform of making the city safer and solving the homeless crisis.

So, how is the city doing?

He spoke with ABC7's Julian Glover and Karina Nova in studio to break down how his term is going so far, and what he still wants to accomplish.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

HOMELESSNESS

Mayor Lurie said one of his promises is to tackle homelessness head on, and build 1,500 shelter beds by the 6-month mark.

As of Tuesday, he said 400 shelter beds have been made for the unhoused, so far, and hopes to have 1,000 beds by the end of the year.

"I was just driving here, saw someone you know, struggling with addiction on the street. We can't just stand up a shelter bed for that person. We need to get them real help. The right kind of bed is what we are after."

He said, to date, most people have been taken to SF General (Hospital), "where they're put on a 51/50 hold lease and law enforcement stays with that person."

It terms of how to get an unhoused person help, he said, "it depends." They're currently building a transitional facility at 822 Geary St.

"We have this transitional facility where people can come in for 24 hours, get assessed, get the right kind of care, and then pass off to a facility that is appropriate."

MORE: Daniel Lurie inaugurated as San Francisco's 46th mayor, outlines vision for city

Sworn in under blue skies at the Civic Center Plaza, the new mayor said it is a new day in San Francisco, vowing to restore trust in government.

HOUSING IN SAN FRANCISCO

Housing continues to be an issue in San Francisco. He said last week's CEQA reform where California overhauled the landmark environmental law to speed up housing construction was a big moment for the state.

He introduced The Family Zoning Plan. "We have to make it easier to build housing...we want to make sure that there is more housing here in San Francisco that is affordable for families."

He said one of the reasons the new Family Zoning Plan is in place is "so the state doesn't come in and take it over, CEQA, and the changes in Sacramento will help us do just that."

"I don't think you're going to see immediate impacts today, but it's going to change the trajectory of housing in San Francisco."

IMMIGRATION

Immigration and the immigration raids and crackdowns have been happening throughout the country. Los Angeles has been Ground Zero. On Monday, hundreds of National Guard troops were deployed. According to a post on X by the Defense Department, U.S. military personnel were on the ground to ensure the safety of federal agents.

How is San Francisco potentially preparing for this as the Trump administration has been targeting cities and other jurisdictions that have sanctuary city policies?

Mayor Lurie said, "Our city attorney, David Chu, is doing an excellent job on that front, making sure that we protect our policies here in San Francisco, which we know make our city safe. It allows people to call local law enforcement without fear of federal immigration issues popping up. So, we are going to continue to lean into those policies that keep us safe."

Lurie said he wants to work with the Rapid Response Network so immigrants know what their rights are.

SAFETY

Mayor Lurie recently announced new efforts to increase staffing within the San Francisco Police Department. He says there have been more sheriff's deputies hired than any time in the last 10 years, and they're seeing a surge in applications for San Francisco's police academy. But he says, there's still a shortage of police officers.

"We're still short 500 police officers, and I want more officers out there walking to be getting to know community more community policing."

He said crime is down 27% in San Francisco. In Union Square and the Financial District, crime is down 45% since he took office.

TOURISM

"We're almost back to pre-pandemic levels in terms of travelers coming to SFO," Lurie said. He said Fisherman's Wharf is doing quite well. Last year, 13-and-a-half million people came through before he took office versus 15 million pre-pandemic.

"We have to get out and tell people how great San Francisco is," he said, emphasizing the decline in crime.

He said investing in small businesses and focusing on the city's economic recovery is essential. He also added, San Francisco International Airport was recently named "one of the great airports in the world." "It's our job to do that equal work here at City Hall."

REVITALIZING DOWNTOWN

Lurie said there are currently 21 entertainment zones across the city with a previously mentioned 45% decline in crime in Union Square.

"We have a hospitality zone task force to make sure that businesses and visitors are feeling safe. We're winning conventions back left and right."

He said Moscone Center has booked 50% higher this year than last year, and said hotel bookings are up 60%.

"I'm calling CEOs, I'm calling entrepreneurs, I'm calling retail CEOs and saying, 'Hey, we want you back in San Francisco. How can we win your business back?'"