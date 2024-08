Barricaded and armed suspect surrenders after I-680 standoff in San Ramon: police

SAN RAMON, Calif. (KGO) -- A man is in custody after he barricaded himself inside a crashed car along the southbound lanes of Interstate 680 in San Ramon Saturday afternoon.

It happened near the Bollinger Canyon Road exit at around 5:30 p.m., causing traffic issues as the highway was shut down.

CHP officers believed the man was armed.

He surrendered peacefully after an hour-long standoff.