BART releases report on systemwide delays from last month's power outage and fire

Two major BART disruptions in two weeks last month were caused by computer problems, a report by the agency says.

Two major BART disruptions in two weeks last month were caused by computer problems, a report by the agency says.

Two major BART disruptions in two weeks last month were caused by computer problems, a report by the agency says.

Two major BART disruptions in two weeks last month were caused by computer problems, a report by the agency says.

Two major BART disruptions in two weeks last month caused a major headache for commuters.

Now we know the cause of both is something we're all familiar with: computer problems.

On Thursday, BART released a report detailing both incidents.

MORE: Fire at San Leandro BART station damages equipment, suspends train service

The first happened May 9.

The report found the network issue started when a faulty component didn't restart properly after a power outage, leading to an endless cycle of the device turning on and off.

The second incident happened 11 days later.

A fire at the San Leandro BART station ended up crippling green line service for days.

MORE: All BART service resumes after systemwide shutdown causes commuting nightmare

BART says cables that connect to the third rail experienced a fault. The system meant to keep service going, closed a breaker to prevent a fire, but it ended up causing the fire.

"To the riders and the public, we profusely apologize and, as you can see, we're committed to making sure that we learn from this," said Deputy General Manager Michael Jones. "We will have disruptions in the future, but maybe we will be a little bit better off, because we figured out how to manage this one."

BART says it is now working on implementing solutions, so these issues don't happen again.