East Bay hills fire threat elevated as people soak up summer-like sun in October

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- Over in the East Bay, the heat was sweltering.

It is supposed to be fall, but it felt more like the middle of the summer and had people looking for ways to beat the heat.

Heather Farm in Walnut Creek was a hot spot for this hot October Saturday.

"I have grown up in the area. This is like the hottest it's ever been in the summertime. It's so hot today," said Felicia Adler, who lives in Martinez.

It is hot, but it's not summer. The East Bay continues to be hit with an October heat wave. Adler was competing in swimming tournament at Heather Farm. But she also swims the San Francisco Bay, so she likes heat.

"Because the Bay, the water temperature is a little above 60, so it's nice. But some people think we are crazy," Adler said with a laugh.

What most people think is crazy is this triple digit temperatures in October, when most are getting ready for the beginning of fall.

A Red Flag Warning was issued for the East Bay hills through Saturday morning and an excessive heat warning for the entire Bay Area.

Sarah Collamer is a forester with Cal Fire. She said the current heat wave could have big impact on the extra vegetation on the hills from this past wet winter.

"I think we've had a pretty normal fire season. But the concerns were elevated with the additional vegetation. The fuel moistures that we are seeing right now aren't out of the ordinary, but they are particularly low," she said.