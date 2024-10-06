Bay Area copes and cools from October sizzle at coast as heat wave continues

It was hot throughout the Bay Area in the first weekend of October. Here's how residents kept cool.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As the Bay Area sizzles in this October heat wave, many folks were mapping out a plan to keep cool. That meant heading to the coast for some beach time.

Two hundred runners were braving the October heat Saturday for the Headlands women's half marathon near Rodeo Beach in Marin County. Race directors say safety precautions were happening on the course.

"We have eight stations, so they have water and electrolytes and food midway," said Race Director Helke Ramos.

Runner Patty Shijo came from Sacramento.

"It kind of worked to my advantage, because I heard it was going to be warm here that was helpful. It's been 100 degrees in Sacramento," Shijo said.

Down on Rodeo Beach, families were pitching tents to escape the heat. It was a cool spot, if you could find parking. Spaces were basically nonexistent by 11 a.m.

"I think it's the warmest it's been. We are usually down here in sweatshirts and hoodies," said Ryan Buntain from Mill Valley.

In the Marin Headlands, it was downright hot. Some tourists checking out the Golden Gate Bridge were left wondering, what happened to the fog?

"I was expecting cold weather. Now I am using my sweater to keep from getting sunburned. I was expecting it to be a lot cooler here today. We didn't check the weather," said Rachel Benoy who was visiting from Virginia.

In San Francisco, temperatures were flirting with 90 degrees at Ocean Beach.

"Today is nice. No jacket," said Stephane Jiminez from San Francisco.

Jimenez and her dog, Buster Nosey, came to the right place.

Surfers were loving it, hot weather making the Pacific feel almost warm.

"I was talking to my friend. We could try it without a wetsuit. Weather has been amazing," said surfer Carlos Marin.

It's not sweater weather yet. Warm temperatures are expected to continue on Sunday.