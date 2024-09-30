Bay Area bracing for 1st day of fall heat wave with public safety power shutoffs possible

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) -- The San Francisco Bay Area is under an excessive heat warning through Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. It was upgraded from a heat advisory early Monday.

"We're going to see temperatures that are similar to much, much hotter summer temperatures here," Michael Stanton, a CSU East Bay Professor of Public Health said. "As much as it feels, you look at the calendar and you see October, we're going to have to take precautions like it's the middle of the summer in the Bay Area."

Despite October coming on Tuesday and fall in full swing, triple digit conditions are expected across the East Bay this week.

"Keep really hydrated because you're not even going to notice when you are getting dehydrated," Stanton said. "Trying to stay indoors or in the shade as much as possible, trying to avoid strenuous activities."

And the heat is already impacting the air quality.

The Bay Area Air District issued a 'Spare the Air Alert' for Monday because of high inland temperatures and low winds. Now, it has been extended through Tuesday.

"So we have the possibility for triple digits in certain parts of the Bay Area and when you have low winds, there's not enough energy there to push out the pollutants that are created through the millions of automobiles and exhaust that's on bay area roads," Ralph Borrmann, a spokesperson for the Bay Area Air District said.

Bay Area residents are bracing themselves for potential PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff events Monday and Tuesday.

That means the air quality management district is encouraging people across the Bay Area to protect their health by avoiding outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day.

"We suggest that folks do their exercise early in the morning as much as possible on these poor air quality days, just reduce your driving or any polluting activity as much as possible and that will be the greatest help," Borrmann.

Meanwhile, PG &E is warning of power shutoffs due to high winds and dry conditions for 11 counties, four in the Bay Area.

It may impact parts of Alameda, Contra Costa, Napa and Sonoma Counties.

Doctors are also encouraging folks to make sure they are wearing appropriate clothing that covers your skin during this heat wave and be mindful of not leaving any kids or pets in your car.