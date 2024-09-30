TIMELINE: Here's how hot it will get this week as heat wave begins

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A Heat Advisory will be in effect for almost all of the Bay Area except for Solano County, beginning at 11 a.m. and lasting into Wednesday with the possibility of getting extended.

A Spare the Air alert is in effect Monday for moderate to poor air quality.

The hottest days will be Tuesday and Wednesday with widespread 90s/100s

It has been two years since San Francisco has been in the 90s, and there's a good chance that happens Tuesday.

There are currently only light offshore winds in the forecast (5 - 15mph), no Red Flag Warnings but still elevated fire danger with the heat

It will be slightly cooler by Friday, but no dramatic cool down as the upcoming weekend is still warm.



Heat Advisories have been EXTENDED until Friday.

This will make it an ELEVEN day heat wave which started on Tuesday July 2nd.

Today and Tomorrow we see slight cooling Inland with our hottest cities *only* reaching the mid 90s.

INTENSE heat returns Wednesday with 100+ Inland

Out hottest day will be Thursday. Inland cities 104-108. Bay shoreline in the 80s and 90s.