SF Hyatt Hotel union workers on strike to vote on ratifying tentative agreement for new contract

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Striking union employees at the Hyatt Hotel in San Francisco will vote on ratifying a tentative agreement for a new contract on Saturday.

If the contract is officially approved, it would end a nearly 90-day strike.

The vote takes place between 10 a.m and 6 p.m.

This affects about 600 Hyatt employees, according to UNITE HERE Local 2 union.

Nearly 650 workers remain on strike at the Hilton Hotel that's also in Union Square.

The agreement being voted is the same agreement ratified by Marriott union workers on Thursday.

The terms include preserving workers' union health insurance plan, wage increases, along with new protections against understaffing and workload increases.