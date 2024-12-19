Striking SF hotel workers reach tentative deal with Marriott, others remain on picket line

A tentative deal has been reached to end a nearly three-month-long strike for 2,000 Marriott workers, but hotel workers for Hilton and Hyatt remain on strike.

A tentative deal has been reached to end a nearly three-month-long strike for 2,000 Marriott workers, but hotel workers for Hilton and Hyatt remain on strike.

A tentative deal has been reached to end a nearly three-month-long strike for 2,000 Marriott workers, but hotel workers for Hilton and Hyatt remain on strike.

A tentative deal has been reached to end a nearly three-month-long strike for 2,000 Marriott workers, but hotel workers for Hilton and Hyatt remain on strike.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A nearly three-month-long hotel workers strike in San Francisco is almost over for thousands of employees, but the fight will continue for others.

A tentative deal has been reached between 2,000 striking hotel workers and Marriott, right in the thick of the holiday travel season.

RELATED: 500 San Francisco hotel workers hit picket lines Thanksgiving week, joining 2,000 already on strike

This does not end the strike for the workers who walked off the job at Hilton and Hyatt hotels.

The tentative deal is for a four-year contract that will expire in 2028.

MORE: SF workers join 'largest strike' against Amazon amid busy holiday shipping season

It will preserve workers' union health insurance plans, pay increases, and new protections against understaffing and workload increases.

"This is a really important moment for us," Lizzy Tapia said. "What we've seen is the industry really tried to take advantage of the pandemic. Similar to other crises that have happened in the past. Like 2009 economic crisis and 2001, 9/11, where you see that there are real permanent cuts to staffing and services in the hotels and we've really tried to push back against that because we believe in this city. We want to see business come back here."

Thursday marks day 89 of the strike and Marriott said in a statement it was pleased to reach a new labor agreement.

Negotiations are still ongoing for hundreds of workers at Hyatt and Hilton hotels.