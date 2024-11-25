500 San Francisco hotel workers hit picket lines Thanksgiving week, joining 2,000 already on strike

SAN FRANCISCO -- Five hundred more hotel workers have hit the picket lines in San Francisco.

"What do we want? Contracts! When do we want it? Now!" those who were picketing chanted.

On Sunday, the San Francisco Marriott Marquis Hotel workers joined workers at the Grand Hyatt San Francisco, Hilton San Francisco Union Square, Marriott Union Square, Palace Hotel and Westin St. Francis, where workers represented by Unite Here Local 2 are already on strike.

Local 2 officials said in a press release that the strike now includes 2,500 housekeepers, bellhops, cooks, dishwashers, servers, bartenders, and more. The strike has been going on since Sept. 22, according to Ted Waechter, a spokesman for the union.

Contracts for employees including housekeepers, bellhops, cooks, dishwashers, servers and bartenders expired at the end of August. Workers' demands include better wages, affordable health care and the restoration of jobs cut during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The company has to be ready to negotiate in good faith, because we are ready to go for Thanksgiving. We are ready to go for Christmas, ready to go for New Year's. Whatever it takes until we get a fair contract and they meet our demands," said Carlos Santamaria.

Marriott says the Marquis remains open.

Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt say they will continue negotiating with the union.

ABC7 News contributed to this report.