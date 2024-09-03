Joey Chestnut beats rival Takeru Kobayashi, sets new world record in hot dog eating contest

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Bay Area native Joey Chestnut is back to doing what he does best - chowing down on hot dogs and making it look easy.

On Monday, he faced rival Takeru Kobayashi in a Labor Day hot dog battle.

Chestnut ate 83 hot dogs in 10 minutes -- shattering his previous record of 76.

MORE: Joey Chestnut says he's 'gutted' over Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest ban

He last competed against Kobayashi in 2009, in the Nathan's Coney Island Hot Dog Eating Contest held annually on the 4th of July.

But Chestnut didn't compete this year, after he chose to represent another hot dog brand.

Monday's contest was co-hosted by former WWE star Nikki Garcia.

It comes less than a week after her husband, "Dancing With the Stars" pro Artem Chingvintsev, was arrested for felony domestic violence in Napa.