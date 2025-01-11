How possible TikTok ban could impact Bay Area content creators and users: 'It's going to hurt'

The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments Friday over the social media platform TikTok and a possible ban in a couple of days.

The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments Friday over the social media platform TikTok and a possible ban in a couple of days.

The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments Friday over the social media platform TikTok and a possible ban in a couple of days.

The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments Friday over the social media platform TikTok and a possible ban in a couple of days.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments Friday over the social media platform TikTok and a possible ban about a week away. The justices signaled they appeared likely to uphold.

Content creators are now bracing themselves for a big change ahead.

Kara Harms is known as "Whimsy Soul" on TikTok. She loves the Bay Area and its hidden gems like Devil's Teeth Bakery and its breakfast sandwich.

Harms makes a living off TikTok.

"This is where I edit all my videos on," said Harms.

She spotlights small mom and pop businesses.

"Here in the San Francisco community, I love to highlight the small little restaurants," said Harms.

She also works with big brands.

"I worked with brands like United Airlines, Lufthansa, Marriott Hotel," said Harms.

In just a few days, the Supreme Court could uphold a law banning TikTok.

RELATED: TikTok ban update: SCOTUS likely to uphold TikTok ban unless Chinese-owned ByteDance divests

TikTok is owned by China-based ByteDance. Government officials say it's a serious security threat for the U.S.

They say China can use it to gather data on Americans or manipulate content to shape U.S. opinion.

The law before the court requires TikTok's Chinese parent company to sell off its U.S. business or face a ban.

That could be devastating for content creators like Harms and the 170 million Americans who turn to TikTok for information.

"It's going to hurt personally and professionally," said Harms. "It's weird that in 10 days, this app that I have been using every single day for four plus years will just be gone. I won't be able to access it. I won't be able to access my community."

Nolan Higdon - a Professor of Media Studies at UC Santa Cruz - says a ban on TikTok could have far-reaching implications for users

"Users are going to be forced to find other ways to communicate--possibly other platforms. Those who make money off this platform, are probably going to rethink their business model if not scrap it," said Higdon.

As for social media...

"I think moving forward, you are going to see a lot of platform operators fearful of who's in the White House if indeed the Supreme Court upholds this and says the federal government does have the power to ban some platforms," said Higdon.'

"It does feel scary that the government can come in and ban a platform we use to share and connect," said Harms.

MORE: Will TikTok users be able to access the app after a potential ban? Experts explain

Many say banning TikTok will hurt businesses and their bottom line.

"I know it's going to be an immediate impact on my business. But I know it's going to trickle down to the small business s that use the app not as a creator but to sell their small product or promote their local restaurant," said Harms.

Harms has already started pivoting to other platforms like Instagram and YouTube. She, like many others continue to watch and wait.

"It's a big question mark. The financial impact once TikTok is gone is probably bigger than we are all thinking," said Harms.